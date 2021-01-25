Paris says Biden, Macron in agreement on Covid, climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and new US President Joe Biden are in agreement on climate change and how to fight coronavirus, the Elysee palace said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke for the first time since Biden's inauguration in a telephone call on Sunday and also discussed "their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue", the French presidency said.