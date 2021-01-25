UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Says Biden, Macron In Agreement On Covid, Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Paris says Biden, Macron in agreement on Covid, climate change

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and new US President Joe Biden are in agreement on climate change and how to fight coronavirus, the Elysee palace said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke for the first time since Biden's inauguration in a telephone call on Sunday and also discussed "their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue", the French presidency said.

Related Topics

Nuclear Middle East Sunday Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

10 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

10 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

13 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

13 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.