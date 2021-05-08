Patty holds slender lead ahead of Honda LPGA Thailand final round

Bangkok, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand after carding a third round two-under-par 70 on Saturday.

Patty, who announced her arrival with a major victory at the ANA Inspiration last month, is now bidding to become the first Thai to win the tournament since it was launched in 2006.

Although she holds a slender lead over Germany's Caroline Masson and compatriot Atthaya Thitkul, Patty admitted she has not been at her best this week.

"I'm not expecting to have a perfect tournament. But I'm really proud of myself and how I managed to hang in there," said the 21-year-old.

"I feel like I'm not at 100% with my energy levels. But if anything, it just goes to show that you don't have to be perfect to shoot under-par like today." Patty started well with a birdie on the par-four second but dropped two shots on holes three and nine to reach the turn at one-over.

After making four straight pars starting from the 10th hole, she made her move with three birdies in her last five holes including one on the closing 18 to sign for a three-day total of 18-under-par 198.

"I feel like my head is a bit clouded today. But I also feel I don't have to be perfect to win tomorrow," she said.

"It's going to be tough and I've to be mentally prepared for what is to come. Whatever happens, I'm proud of myself because I've posted three good rounds already."Australia's Hannah Green, who finished second in Singapore last week, fired the day's lowest score of 64 to stay three shots back of Patty in sixth place, while defending champion Amy Yang of South Korea returned with a 70 for a share of 10th place.