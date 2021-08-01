Pavlyuchenkova, Rublev win gold in dramatic mixed doubles final

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev won Olympic mixed doubles tennis gold on Sunday, saving a match point against fellow Russians Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

They sealed victory in a deciding tie-break, edging out their stubborn opponents 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 13-11.

Pavlyuchenkova and Rublev, both in the top 20 in their singles rankings, are the first Russian mixed doubles champions. The event was only added back to the Olympics in 2012 after an 88-year absence.

Vesnina and Karatsev had knocked out men's world number one Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in the semi-finals, but could not strike gold.