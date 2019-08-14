UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi: No UK Trade Deal If Brexit Undermines Good Friday Accord

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

Pelosi: No UK trade deal if Brexit undermines Good Friday accord

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :An American trade pact with Britain is doomed if the latter's withdrawal from the EU undermines the Northern Ireland peace accord, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Wednesday.

"Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement, including the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland," Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said in a statement.

"If Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress." The 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought the decades-old Northern Ireland conflict to an end. But how to handle Northern Ireland has emerged as a core issue for Brexit negotiators.

Because Northern Ireland, which is a part of the United Kingdom, shares a border with Ireland, a part of the European Union, critics have warned that Brexit might require reimposing a hard border on the island.

That would essentially upend the agreement that has kept peace in Northern Ireland for the past two decades.

Goods and people freely cross the border, as both countries are currently members of the EU, and the withdrawal agreement negotiated last year between London and Brussels contains a "backstop" plan to maintain this situation whatever happens with Brexit.

However, British MPs have rejected it three times and new Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns the backstop must go or Britain will leave the EU on October 31 without any deal.

Pelosi, a master legislator, strongly signalled that Republicans would join her Democrats in opposing a trade pact if Brexit undermines the peace deal.

"The peace of the Good Friday Agreement is treasured by the American people and will be fiercely defended on a bicameral and bipartisan basis in the United States Congress," she said.

The Republican co-chair of the Friends of Ireland group in the US Congress, Pete King, reportedly said jeopardizing the open border was a "needless provocation" over which his party would have no hesitation defying Trump.

Those in Congress with a strong belief in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday agreement "would certainly be willing to go against the president," King told The Guardian.

- Border flashpoint - After his first phone call with the new British leader late last month, Trump told reporters that talks on a "very substantial" post-Brexit trade deal were already underway.

Last week Johnson dispatched top aides including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to Washington in a bid to fast-track the negotiations.

And on Monday US National Security Advisor John Bolton, a hawkish Trump aide, said Washington wanted to "move very quickly" on the trade pact after Britain exits the EU.

But any US trade deal needs final approval from the US Congress, where political power is split: Pelosi's Democrats control the House of Representatives, while the Senate is led by Republicans.

Dozens of US lawmakers claim Irish ancestry, and a Friends of Ireland caucus in Congress has long advocated for peace and justice in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

George Mitchell, a former US Senate majority leader with Irish roots, was president Bill Clinton's envoy to Northern Ireland and led the all-party peace negotiations in the 1990s.

During "The Troubles", in which around 3,500 people were killed, the border was a flashpoint for attacks and a lucrative smuggling route that helped fund paramilitaries.

British and Irish army checkpoints were removed after the 1998 Good Friday peace accords.

Police have warned that any new infrastructure along the border could become a target for dissident militants.

Related Topics

Senate Militants Prime Minister Army Washington European Union Trump Brussels London Split Nancy Mitchell Ireland United Kingdom United States Brexit October Democrats Border Congress From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

4 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

4 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.