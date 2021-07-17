UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Receives More Sinovac Vaccines From China

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Saturday morning to support the Southeast Asian country's campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fresh shipment of CoronaVac vaccines procured by Philippine government from China's Sinovac Biotech arrived at the airport in Manila around 8:00 a.m. local time.

China was the first to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines. It donated the first batch of CoronaVac to Manila on Feb. 28, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1. As of Saturday, China had been the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

According to a nationwide survey published in May, Filipinos prefer China's CoronaVac vaccine over other COVID-19 vaccines, with 39 percent of the 1,200 adult Filipinos placing it as the first choice.

Related Topics

China Manila Philippines March May From Government Asia Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

12 minutes ago

TECNO brings massive discounts for fans with “Ba ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan secures much needed victory against Engla ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.