UrduPoint.com

Photo Exhibition "Images Of Science" Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Photo exhibition "Images of Science" concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A photo exhibition "Images of Science" of scientists from more than 80 research institutes of the German Max Planck Society showcasing their work varying research fields, concluded here at the National Art Gallery, PNCA on Sunday.

The German Embassy in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized the exhibition, said a press release.

The exhibition was providing an opportunity of a fascinating glimpse into the world of science. The techniques used range from conventional photography to coloured microscopic images (with light, electron, or tunnelling microscopy) to computer simulation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World German Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

5 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

21 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

21 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

22 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.