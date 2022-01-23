Photo exhibition "Images of Science" concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A photo exhibition "Images of Science" of scientists from more than 80 research institutes of the German Max Planck Society showcasing their work varying research fields, concluded here at the National Art Gallery, PNCA on Sunday.

The German Embassy in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized the exhibition, said a press release.

The exhibition was providing an opportunity of a fascinating glimpse into the world of science. The techniques used range from conventional photography to coloured microscopic images (with light, electron, or tunnelling microscopy) to computer simulation.