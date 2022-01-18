Photojournalist shot dead in northwest Mexico: authorities

Tijuana, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A photojournalist was shot dead Monday in Mexico's northwestern city of Tijuana which borders the United States, authorities in the state of Baja California said.

Margarito Martinez, who had worked for media including the weekly Zeta of Tijuana, was attacked with a firearm and his body found near his home, the state's security secretariat said.