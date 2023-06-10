UrduPoint.com

'Pirates' On Turkish Cargo Ship Off Italy: Rome

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 02:00 AM

'Pirates' on Turkish cargo ship off Italy: Rome

Rome, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Italian special forces boarded a cargo ship sailing from Turkey to France on Friday after the crew were threatened by "pirates" off the Italian coast, the defence ministry said.

"An operation is underway on a vessel boarded by pirates... The stowaways were using what seem to be weapons like daggers" to threaten the crew, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters.

Marines boarded the ship off Naples after the group, "allegedly migrants, threatened the crew with knives," a ministry press officer told.

Special forces have since regained control of the ship, but a search was underway for some of the stowaways, the press officer said.

The ship was the Galata Seaways, a roll-on roll-off cargo ship -- designed to carry vehicles -- sailing under a Turkish flag with 22 crew members, according to Italian media reports.

It set off from Topcular in Turkey on June 7 and was headed for Sete in southern France, the reports said.

An as yet unknown number of stowaways had boarded the ship in Turkey, in the hope of reaching Europe, but were discovered by the crew, the Repubblica daily said.

"The migrants tried to take some of the crew hostages inside the bridge," ANSA news agency said.

The captain of the ship managed to radio for help, sending an urgent request to Ankara, it said.

After special forces stormed the ship, some of the stowaways were arrested but others "barricaded themselves in the depths of the hold," the Repubblica said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Europe Turkey Threatened France Vehicles Naples Ankara June Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

2 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

2 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

2 hours ago
 UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

2 hours ago
 Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans ..

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans for Murder, Drug Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: ..

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.