Play Resumes In Rain-hit West Indies, Pakistan Test

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Play resumes in rain-hit West Indies, Pakistan Test

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Play started for a second time on Sunday afternoon on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park.

After the entire second day's play was lost on Saturday to rain and a sodden outfield, there was a further 90-minute delay on Sunday as concerns remained about a damp area in line with the bowlers' run-ups at the southern end of the pitch.

When play eventually started, only eight balls were bowled.

West Indies bowler Jason Holder, operating from that troublesome southern end, struggled through the first two deliveries of his over before getting the support of his captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, over his concern about the conditions.

The action was suspended following lengthy deliberations involving the on-field umpires, both captains, coaches and the match referee.

Play resumed at 1pm local time after the two teams had taken lunch.

Pakistan have resumed their first innings at 212 for four.

West Indies lead the series after winning the first Test by one wicket at the same venue a week earlier.

