PM Arrives In Jeddah From Madina Munawara To Perform Umrah

5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

PM arrives in Jeddah from Madina Munawara to perform Umrah

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2021 )an Khan arrived here on Saturday along with his delegation.

He was received at the airport by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region.

The Prime Minister later proceeded for Makkah Mukarrama to perform Umrah.

Imran Khan earlier soon after his arrival in Madina Munawara proceeded for Masjid-e-Nabawi and paid his respects at Roza-e- Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil.

The Prime Minister on this occasion prayed for the country's progress and prosperity as well as for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

He arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday a three-day visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

The Prime Minister, who was visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, besides attending the Summit will also participate in Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum and meet Saudi leadership.

He is also expected to have a meeting with Pakistan community members in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant for Environment Malik Amin Aslam.

