Poland creates cyberpolice

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday announced the creation of an agency to fight cybercrime, a month after a cyberattack on Polish politicians that Warsaw said came from Russia.

"There is not a day that goes by when we do not hear about attacks orchestrated from different parts of the world, often inspired by Russia or other eastern countries," Morawiecki said.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the agency would be fully operational by 2025 and would employ some 1,800 people.

In June, the government reported an "unprecedented" and "large scale" cyberattack on the email accounts of Polish politicians.

Some of the emails were later released on the encrypted messaging system Telegram.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's governing right-wing party, said at the time that the cyberattack "was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation".

Kaczynski, who is the head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, said a goal of the attack was to "destabilise our country".

Morawiecki said it was "cooked up at the Kremlin".

Tensions have flared between Poland and Russia on several issues, including Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and support for Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.