Police Chief Resigns After Urging Violence Against US Democrats

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Police chief resigns after urging violence against US Democrats

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A police chief in the southern US state of Arkansas has resigned after taking to social media following Joe Biden's presidential win to urge violence against Democrats.

Lang Holland, the police chief in Marshall, a small city located about 100 miles (180 kilometers) north of the state's capital Little Rock, vented his anger at Biden's victory on Parler, a right-wing social media site.

"Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done," read a screenshot of one of his posts which were no longer visible on Monday.

"Death to all Marxist Democrats," another post said.

"Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!" Another post showed a picture of Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, wearing prison jumpsuits with a caption that read: "I pray all those in that picture hang in the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!! Anything less is not acceptable."Holland resigned at the weekend following outrage over his posts from local residents and beyond.

"The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion," the local mayor, Kevin Elliot, said in a statement. "We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

