UrduPoint.com

Polish Schools To Partly Go Online As Infections Soar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Polish schools to partly go online as infections soar

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Poland's education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek on Tuesday said older schoolchildren will switch to remote learning as the EU member struggles against soaring Covid-19 infection numbers.

"We had to take the decision to limit in-person learning... This is unfortunately dictated by the coronavirus infection numbers, by Omicron," Czarnek told reporters.

He said that starting Thursday students in grades five and above will switch to remote learning until February 27, while younger children will continue to attend school in person.

"Let's remember that the younger the age group the harder remote learning becomes, and less effective too. That is why we tried to keep as many grades as possible in school," Czarnek explained.

He added that universities can decide for themselves how to proceed, and that some have already switched to remote learning.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week "we are seeing record numbers of infections" and urged Poles to work from home as a result.

Poland, where less than two-thirds of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid, on Tuesday reported 36,995 new infections as well as 252 deaths.

The government has been heavily criticised by the opposition for not doing enough to combat the crisis, including through vaccine certificates.

Earlier this month, 13 of the government's 17 medical advisers on coronavirus resigned, accusing the populist government of inaction in the face of the pandemic.

Czarnek said it was unlikely remote learning would be extended past February, as the country's fifth wave of Covid-19 is expected to peak in two or three weeks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education February From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

7 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

8 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

8 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

8 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

8 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.