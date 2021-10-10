UrduPoint.com

Polling Stations Open For Iraq Election: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Polling stations open for Iraq election: AFP

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Polls opened Sunday in Iraq for legislative elections being held a year early as a concession to a popular protest movement which emerged in 2019 due to frustration with corruption and crumbling public services.

Observers expect a low turnout among the country's 25 million voters, with many boycotting the election, where the party of populist cleric Moqtada Sadr is seen as the favourite. Polling stations must remain open until 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) and preliminary results are expected within 24 hours of closing.

bur-gde/tgg/mtp/leg

