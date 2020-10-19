UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Warns Of Sanctions For Any Arms Sales To Iran

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pompeo warns of sanctions for any arms sales to Iran

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that arms sales to Iran would breach UN resolutions and result in sanctions, after Tehran said the longstanding UN embargo on arms trade with the Islamic republic had expired.

"The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Every nation that seeks peace and stability in the middle East and supports the fight against terrorism should refrain from any arms transactions with Iran." The embargo on the sale of conventional arms to Iran was due to begin expiring progressively from October 18 under terms of the UN resolution that confirmed the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Tehran, which could now purchase weapons from Russia, China and elsewhere, has hailed the expiration as a diplomatic victory over its archenemy the United States, which had tried to maintain an indefinite freeze on arms sales.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal in 2018 and has unilaterally begun reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Pompeo said that "for the past 10 years, countries have refrained from selling weapons to Iran under various UN measures. Any country that now challenges this prohibition will be very clearly choosing to fuel conflict and tension over promoting peace and security."

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear Trump Sale Tehran United States Middle East October Sunday 2015 2018 From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

36 minutes ago

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

1 hour ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th intake ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Consultative Council, Sharjah Department o ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.