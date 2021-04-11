UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Celebrates Mass Of 'mercy' With Prisoners, Refugees

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Pope celebrates mass of 'mercy' with prisoners, refugees

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pope Francis made a rare Sunday outing from Vatican grounds to celebrate a mass on "divine mercy" with prisoners, refugees and health workers.

The service was held in a church just off St Peter's Square, in front of a reduced congregation of about 80 people, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Among them, there were inmates of two Roman prisons and one youth detention centre; refugees from Syria, Nigeria and Egypt; and nursing staff from a nearby hospital.

In his homily, the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics stressed the importance for Christians of serving others.

"Sister, brother, do you want proof that God has touched your life? See if you can stoop to bind the wounds of others," he said.

"Let us not remain indifferent.

Let us not live a one-way faith, a faith that receives but does not give... Having received mercy, let us now become merciful," Francis added.

He also recalled how early Christians had no concept of private property and shared everything, noting: "This is not communism, but pure Christianity." The pope, who is 84 and was vaccinated for the coronavirus ahead of his trip to Iraq in early March, did not wear a face mask during the service.

Those who did readings from the bible were also unmasked, while everybody else in the church, including altar boys and other priests, had their masks on.

The mass celebrated Divine Mercy Sunday, a Catholic Feast falling on the first Sunday after Easter, established by Pope John Paul II in 2000.

Related Topics

World Syria Iraq Nigeria March Sunday God Church Christian From Refugee Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

3 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.