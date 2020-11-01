UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Announces New Partial Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Portugal announces new partial lockdown

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Portugal on Saturday announced a partial lockdown to take effect from Wednesday to try to limit the spread of Covid-19.

As in other European countries such as England and France, the restrictions will be less severe than those imposed earlier in the year, but will still affect around 70 percent of the population.

"The moment has arrived when it is necessary to take more restrictive measures... in order to take control of this pandemic, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said following a cabinet meeting.

Measures already in place for nearly two weeks in three municipalities in northern Portugal will be expanded from Wednesday to 121 communes out of a total of 308, covering around 7.

1 million people or 70 percent of the population.

People will still be able to work if they cannot work from home and to take children to school.

Shops will have to shut by 10pm and businesses will have to adopt staggered working hours.

Portugal on Friday recorded 656 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths with nearly 2,000 people receiving treatment, of whom 275 were in intensive care.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Portugal Turkish Lira From Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

8 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

8 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

8 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

8 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

8 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.