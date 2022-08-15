UrduPoint.com

Premier Admits Poland Slow To Act In Ecological Disaster

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Premier admits Poland slow to act in ecological disaster

WARSAW, Poland , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has admitted Poland was slow to react to an ecological disaster unfolding in the Oder River, firing two top officials.

Thousands of dead fish have been found along the river running between Poland and Germany, with both countries warning of an environmental disaster. The Polish government has stressed the need to find and punish those responsible for the disaster.

Morawiecki fired Przemyslaw Daca, head of Poland's national water management authority, and Michal Mistrzak, chief of the general environmental inspectorate.

According to Deputy Climate and Environment Minister Jacek Ozdoba, they are most likely dealing with a crime where a substance was introduced into the water.

The police chief has set a one million zlotys ($220,200) reward for help in finding the perpetrators.The Oder river flows to Poland from the Czech Republic, and then along a long stretch is a border between Poland and Germany.

On Sunday, near Czelin in Western Pomerania, barrels with a suspicious substance were found. It is not known yet what is in them, but reportedly a petroleum substance.

In Germany, Brandenburg Environment Minister Axel Vogel has said the reason for such a massive contamination of the river's ecosystem could be the high salt concentration in the water. Besides dead fish, dead birds and beavers have also been found in the Oder and its vicinity for several days.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Prime Minister Police Water Germany Poland Czech Republic Border Sunday From Government Top Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

16 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

2 hours ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.