Projects Worth 91.1 Bln USD Signed At 4th World Manufacturing Convention

Wed 24th November 2021

HEFEI, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:A total of 703 projects, with a total investment of 582.18 billion Yuan (about 91.1 billion U.S. Dollars), was inked at the fourth World Manufacturing Convention held in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

The four-day event, themed "innovation-driven, digitally empowered: global manufacturing industry aligned for high-quality growth," aims to promote high-quality manufacturing and deepen exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

Among the projects signed at the convention, there are 656 manufacturing projects with an investment of 533.49 billion yuan. A total of 167 projects were signed with each investment of over 1 billion yuan and seven projects are worth over 10 billion yuan each.

Sixty-six new energy projects in the fields of new energy vehicles and power batteries, as well as 87 information technology projects, have been signed during the event, with an investment of 146.37 billion yuan and 91.73 billion yuan respectively.

