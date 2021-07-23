Psychiatric detention for IS supporter after Germany attacks

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A German court on Friday sentenced a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) group to nine-and-a-half years in prison and committed him to psychiatric care over a series of arson attacks.

The accused, identified as German national Muharrem D., had admitted to carrying out the attacks against Turkish businesses and a mosque in the small Bavarian town of Waldkraiburg in April 2020.

The higher regional court in Munich found the 27-year-old guilty of serious arson, 31 counts of attempted murder, and of planning further attacks with a gun and explosives.

The court also found that Muharrem D. suffered from schizophrenia and ordered him committed to a psychiatric hospital before starting his sentence.

"Without the schizophrenia, the attacks by the accused would have been unthinkable," said Judge Jochen Boesl.