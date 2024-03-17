Punjabi film 'No Love No Tension' to be released on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Lollywood film 'No love No Tension' will be released in cinemas and theaters on Eid-ul-Fitr across the country.

The cast of the film includes actors Saif Khan, Sobia Mehr, Mehek Noor, Agha Majid, Hamid Rangela, Qaiser Piya and others.

The central film censor board has approved the film. The film's director is Dr. Ajmal Malik while the producer is Joni Malik.