Punjabi 'Maa Boli' walk to be organized on Feb 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjabi 'Maa Boli' walk would be organized from Lahore Press Club to Charing Cross, The Mall here on Friday, February 21.

The walk would be organized under the aegis of Pakistan Punjabi Adabi board (PPAB).

It may be mentioned here that United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had designated the February 21 as an International Mother Language Day.

In this connection, several events on Punjabi language, literature and culture will be organized around the globe.