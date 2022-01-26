Qatar emir to meet with Biden in Washington on Jan 31: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will receive Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House on January 31, his spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Biden and the Gulf state leader will discuss security in the middle East and "ensuring the stability of global energy supplies," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The meeting comes as Washington and its European allies are seeking to shore up energy contingency plans should Russia squeeze supplies due to tensions with the West over Ukraine.

The United States and its EU allies accuse Russia of seeking to upend European stability by threatening invasion of neighboring Ukraine, a former Soviet republic striving to join NATO and other Western institutions.

The European Union sources about 40 percent of its supply from Russia, and Washington and its European allies have been scouring global markets for alternative energy sources.

Qatar, a close US ally, has huge gas reserves and is the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Psaki said Biden will also thank the emir for Qatar's support to the United States in safely transporting US citizens, permanent residents and Afghan partners out of Afghanistan in the wake of the US withdrawal last year.

Qatar has played a significant role both in diplomacy and evacuations at the end of nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan.