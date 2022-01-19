DOHA, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Wednesday with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop in the capital Doha.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on friendship relations and cooperation between the two sides and means of boosting them, the emir's office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council Hassan bin Abdulla al-Ghanim.

Turkiye and Qatar enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.