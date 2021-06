(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) : results from ATP Queen's tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Alex De Minaur (AUS x4) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-1, 6-3 Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS x5) 7-5, 6-2Jack Draper (GBR) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/0)Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Fabio Fognini ( ITA x8) 5-3, 7-6 (7/4)

