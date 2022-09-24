UrduPoint.com

Raducanu Retires Hurt From Korea Open Semi-final

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Raducanu retires hurt from Korea Open semi-final

Seoul, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu retired hurt during the third set of her Korea Open semi-final on Saturday against Jelena Ostapenko.

The 19-year-old Briton, who later said it was a left glute injury, took a medical timeout in the second set and was down 3-0 in the deciding set.

She had won the first set 6-4 before fellow former major champion Ostapenko hit back 6-3 in the second.

The Latvian top seed, ranked 19 in the world, will face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia on Sunday in the final in Seoul.

Raducanu had been chasing a first final appearance since her fairytale US Open title last year.

She started strongly, winning the first set despite some early nerves, but then required a lengthy medical timeout -- just the latest in a series of minor injuries that have stunted her blossoming career.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world when she emerged from qualifying to win at Flushing Meadows, but she has struggled to build on that and her Grand Slam defence ended in the first round last month.

After reaching a career-high 10 in the world, Raducanu slipped to 77th going into the Korea Open.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Seoul Sunday From Top US Open

Recent Stories

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

21 minutes ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

2 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

4 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

4 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.