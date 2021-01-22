Rallying: Monte Carlo Rally Standings
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:30 PM
Gap, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Monte Carlo Rally standings after Friday's five special stages: 1. Efyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR-Toyota) 1hr 33 minutes 57.5 seconds, 2.
Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (FRA-Toyota) at 7.4sec, 3. Ott Tanak/Martin Järveoja (EST-Hyundai) 25.3, 4. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN-Toyota) 53.1, 5. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL-Hyundai) 59.
1, 6.
Daniel Sordo/Carlos Del Barrio (ESP-Hyundai) 1:49.6, 7. Andreas Mikkelsen/Ola Floene (NOR-Toksport Skoda) 3:50.8, 8. Takamoto Katsuta/Daniel Barritt (JPN/GBR-Toyota) 4:5, 9. Adrien Fourmaux/Renaud Jamoul (FRA-M-Sport Ford WRC2) 4:37., 10.
Gus Greensmith/Eliot Edmondson (GBR-M-Sport Ford) 5:10.8 Special stage winnersSebastien Ogier 4 (SS3, SS4, SS5, SS7), Ott Tanak 2 (SS1, SS2), Elfyn Evans 1 (SS6)