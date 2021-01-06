UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rap Mogul Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Possible Brain Aneurysm: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Rap mogul Dr. Dre hospitalized with possible brain aneurysm: US media

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Rapper and legendary producer Dr. Dre was in the hospital Tuesday receiving treatment for a possible brain aneurysm, the Los Angeles Times reported citing sources familiar with his condition.

The music mogul was stable, the paper said, reporting echoed by entertainment outlet TMZ, which broke the news.

Dre's representatives did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

The 55-year-old rapper born Andre Young is considered among hip hop's most influential figures, having risen to commercial fame with the groundbreaking gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A. before crafting the quintessentially West Coast G-Funk sound.

The master behind the careers of greats including Snoop Dogg and Eminem became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company purchased by Apple in 2014.

News of Dre's hospitalization triggered an outpouring of well wishes on social media including from fellow rappers, with N.W.A. co-founder Ice Cube, tweeting: "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre." "GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ," wrote Snoop Dogg on Instagram.

The paper said Dre at one point was in intensive care.

His trip to the hospital comes amid a mushrooming Covid-19 crisis in the Los Angeles area as well as Dre's high-profile divorce proceedings with his longtime partner Nicole Young.

LL Cool J, a rapper who came up in the same era as Dre, tweeted that the music magnate was "recovering nicely."

Related Topics

Music Social Media Company Divorce Young Los Angeles Same Ice Cube Apple From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

9 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

10 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

10 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

10 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.