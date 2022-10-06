Rare US airborne raid in Syria kills one

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A US airborne operation, involving multiple helicopters, left one person dead in a government-controlled area of Syria's northeast, Syrian state tv reported Thursday.

It is the first such operation in government-held territory, the Britain-based Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that the victim was likely a member of the IS group.

"US occupation forces carried out a landing operation using several helicopters in the village of Muluk Saray in the southern countryside of Qamishli and killed one person," Syria's state broadcaster said, without elaborating.

The US armed forces' Central Command (CENTCOM) said it currently has "no information to provide".