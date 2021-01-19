UrduPoint.com
Rattez Replaces Ramos In France's Six Nations Squad

Tue 19th January 2021

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Montpellier winger Vincent Rattez was called up to France's Six Nations squad on Monday as a replacement for Toulouse full-back/fly-half Thomas Ramos.

A regular pick for coach Fabien Galthie at the start of his tenure, Rattez was a notable absentee from the initial naming of the 37-strong squad.

The 28-year-old, capped eight times, will replace Ramos, with the rugby federation not specifying why he was now unavailable.

Galthie will now have only two out-and-out full-backs in the squad: Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier) and Brice Dulin (La Rochelle).

The France squad meet up on January 25 for a training camp in Nice before a scheduled kick-off of the 2021 Six Nations in Rome against Italy on February 6.

