Remains of six Argentines from the Falkland War identified

Buenos Aires, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :The remains of six Argentine soldiers killed in the 1982 Falklands war with Britain have been identified, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Tuesday.

The bodies were at a mass grave near the town of Darwin, on East Falkland island.

"I am deeply moved to be part of this process and put an end to the uncertainty of the families," said Laurent Corbaz, head of the team that identified the remains.

The Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology (EAAF), which has helped identify the remains of victims of Human Rights abuses in places like Mexico and El Salvador, also participated in identifying the remains, the ICRC said.

The remains will be returned to relatives to be handled according to the wishes of their families.

The Falklands are a self-governing British overseas territory that have been under British control since 1833.

Argentina has long claimed the south Atlantic archipelago, which they call the Malvinas.

Argentine forces invaded the islands in 1982, with Britain regaining control after a 10-week war in which 649 Argentines, 255 British troops and three islanders were killed.

Following the war, 237 Argentine soldiers were buried in 230 graves in the Darwin cemetery.

Four years ago, the remains of 122 Argentine soldiers were exhumed from unmarked graves, of whom 115 were identified by DNA testing.