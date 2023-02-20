UrduPoint.com

Remembering Ghulam Muhammad Qasir: A Literary Icon Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Literary circles mark the 24th death anniversary of the Ghulam Muhammad Qasir, one of the most celebrated poets of modern times in Pakistan.

Qasir was born in Paharpur, Dera Ismail Khan on September 4, 1941, and was widely regarded as a literary icon in the urdu language.

Qasir's contributions to the field of Urdu literature were unparalleled, and he was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award (posthumous) by the Government of Pakistan in 2006-07 in recognition of his valuable work.

He authored more than 70 dramas and program for ptv Peshawar and Radio Pakistan, including some of the most popular tv serials such as Talash and Bhoot Bangla (Haunted Bungalow).

On February 20, 1999, Qasir passed away in Peshawar and was buried there.

His passing was a great loss for the literary community in Pakistan, and his work continues to inspire and influence aspiring poets and writers.

Despite his untimely death, Qasir's legacy has lived on through his writing and the countless lives he touched through his work.

