Rennes thrash sorry Bordeaux as pressure rises on Petkovic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Rennes ended a run of three successive Ligue 1 defeats by crushing 10-man Bordeaux 6-0 on Sunday to increase the pressure on coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Bordeaux have won just three times in 21 league games under Petkovic, who left his job as Switzerland boss after leading the country to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Les Girondins have been hit badly by Covid-19 cases, while captain Laurent Koscielny is expected to leave this month after it was decided he was no longer in the club's plans.

Hosts Rennes took the lead on 33 minutes through Martin Terrier before Benjamin Bourigeaud curled home a free-kick.

Issouf Sissokho was sent off early in the second half for Bordeaux and Rennes piled on the misery with goals from Gaetan Laborde and Adrien Truffent before a late double by Serhou Guirassy.

Rennes moved up to fourth and to within two points of the Champions League places. Bordeaux remain just one spot above the relegation play-off place.