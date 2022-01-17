UrduPoint.com

Rennes Thrash Sorry Bordeaux As Pressure Rises On Petkovic

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Rennes thrash sorry Bordeaux as pressure rises on Petkovic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Rennes ended a run of three successive Ligue 1 defeats by crushing 10-man Bordeaux 6-0 on Sunday to increase the pressure on coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Bordeaux have won just three times in 21 league games under Petkovic, who left his job as Switzerland boss after leading the country to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Les Girondins have been hit badly by Covid-19 cases, while captain Laurent Koscielny is expected to leave this month after it was decided he was no longer in the club's plans.

Hosts Rennes took the lead on 33 minutes through Martin Terrier before Benjamin Bourigeaud curled home a free-kick.

Issouf Sissokho was sent off early in the second half for Bordeaux and Rennes piled on the misery with goals from Gaetan Laborde and Adrien Truffent before a late double by Serhou Guirassy.

Rennes moved up to fourth and to within two points of the Champions League places. Bordeaux remain just one spot above the relegation play-off place.

Related Topics

Job Rennes Bordeaux Vladimir Putin Lead Switzerland Euro Sunday 2020 From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

17 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

1 day ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.