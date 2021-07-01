UrduPoint.com
Researchers Achieve Large-scale Water Quality Parameters Of Lakes On Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:Chinese researchers have obtained large-scale water quality parameters of the lakes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

These lakes are a key component for the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, dubbed as "the water tower of Asia," according to the research article published in the journal Science Bulletin.

In the past few decades, there have been only a few published works on investigations involving the water quality of large lakes in the area.

Researchers from the Chinese academy of Sciences, Zhengzhou University and Anhui Normal University obtained in-situ lake water parameters of 124 lakes with a total lake area of 24,570 square kilometers from 2009 to 2019, occupying 53 percent of the total lake area of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The in-situ water quality parameters include water temperature, salinity, pH, blue-green algae concentration, turbidity, dissolved oxygen and water clarity.

