UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Claims Four Lives, Wounds Eight In W. Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Road accident claims four lives, wounds eight in W. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Four commuters have been confirmed dead and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident that happened in the western Badghis province in Afghanistan on Monday.

The provincial head of information and culture, Baz Mohammad Sarwari, said Tuesday, the deadly accident took place on a road in Bala Murghab district on Monday evening when their vehicle plunged into a ravine, leaving four commuters dead and eight more injured, the official added.

Sarwari blamed the reckless driving and congested road for the accident, saying congested, dusty roads and reckless driving often claim the lives of travelers in the mountainous Badghis province.

In addition, two more road accidents killed two commuters and injured five others in the eastern Panjshir and Paktia provinces on Monday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Tuesday.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Afghanistan Road Vehicle Road Accident

Recent Stories

PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

9 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

60 minutes ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

2 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.