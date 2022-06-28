Road accident claims four lives, wounds eight in W. Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Four commuters have been confirmed dead and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident that happened in the western Badghis province in Afghanistan on Monday.

The provincial head of information and culture, Baz Mohammad Sarwari, said Tuesday, the deadly accident took place on a road in Bala Murghab district on Monday evening when their vehicle plunged into a ravine, leaving four commuters dead and eight more injured, the official added.

Sarwari blamed the reckless driving and congested road for the accident, saying congested, dusty roads and reckless driving often claim the lives of travelers in the mountainous Badghis province.

In addition, two more road accidents killed two commuters and injured five others in the eastern Panjshir and Paktia provinces on Monday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Tuesday.