Ronaldo Recovers From Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.

" Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

The 35-year-old has missed four games including Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Nine-time reigning Italian champions Juventus, are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan after five games, and next play at promoted Spezia on Sunday.

