Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a new team after a tumultuous few hours at Manchester United, during which they announced the superstar forward was leaving and the club could be sold.

The veteran Portugal forward set the stage for his Old Trafford exit last week with an outspoken interview on TalkTV, in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

There was clearly no way back for Ronaldo and United issued a statement on Tuesday confirming they were parting ways with one of the greatest players in their history by "mutual agreement, with immediate effect".

Ronaldo, currently at the World Cup in Qatar, issued a statement of his own, declaring his love for the club and saying it "feels like the right time" to seek a new challenge.

As well as lashing out against United and Ten Hag, the 37-year-old was scathing about the club's unpopular US owners in his interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo said the Glazer family, who loaded the club with huge debts when they bought it in 2005, cared more about the money-making potential of United than results.

Hours after the statement confirming Ronaldo was exiting the club, United issued another bulletin saying the Americans were considering selling up.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside Ronaldo at United, said both parties had got what they wanted.

"Cristiano obviously did that interview with the mindset that he wasn't happy and wanted to get out of the club," Ferdinand told the BBC. "He made that very clear.

"I think Erik ten Hag got what he wanted in this situation as well. Both parties are happy and we can move on."level.