Rovanpera Wins Acropolis Rally As Ogier Stretches Overall Lead

Sun 12th September 2021

Athens, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Young Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera won the Acropolis Rally on Sunday, ahead of former world champions Ott Tanak and title-chasing Sebastien Ogier.

Rovanpera, 20, was in control from the start and sealed victory by recording the best time in the Power Stage, which earned him a five-point bonus.

He won the rally by just over 41 seconds from Hyundai's Tanak.

Frenchman Ogier, seeking an eighth world title, moved on to 180 points at the top of the drivers' championship standings and stretched his lead over Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans to 44 points after the Welshman finished sixth.

Ogier said: "I think we reached our target for this weekend. We increased our lead in the Championship.

"It was not an easy rally, because the conditions were changing all the time. But we did a good job."Rovanpera's win in Greece leaves him fourth in the standings while Thierry Neuville is third.

The next round takes place in Finland on October 1-3.

