RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 14 11 0 3 399 217 5 49 Bordeaux-Begles 14 10 1 3 381 252 5 47 La Rochelle 14 8 0 6 333 295 5 37 Racing92 14 7 1 6 352 270 7 37 Toulon 14 7 2 5 331 282 4 36 Toulouse 14 7 1 6 306 274 4 34 Clermont 14 8 0 6 346 349 0 32 Montpellier 14 5 3 6 351 317 6 32 Brive 14 6 1 7 301 359 3 29 Bayonne 14 5 1 8 250 351 2 24 Pau 14 5 0 9 279 350 3 23 Castres 14 5 0 9 299 394 3 23Agen 14 4 1 9 254 323 4 22Stade Francais 14 4 1 9 272 421 2 20

