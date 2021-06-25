S. Korea reports 634 more COVID-19 cases, 153,789 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 634 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 153,789.

The daily caseload was up from 610 in the prior day, staying above 600 for three days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 507.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 264 were Seoul residents and 179 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 9,717.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,009. The total fatality rate stood at 1.31 percent.

A total of 601 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 145,389. The total recovery rate was 94.54 percent.

The country has tested over 10.46 million people, among whom 10,190,568 tested negative for the virus and 122,188 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,199,919 people with 4,521,785 fully vaccinated.