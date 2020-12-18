Samoa hit by heavy rain, flooding

SUVA, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Disaster Management Office in Samoa has urged people in the island nation to exercise extreme caution as heavy rain continued, triggering flooding.

According to Samoa Observer, after a night of relentless downpours on Thursday, there has been reported flooding in parts of Samoan capital of Apia and landslides in other vulnerable parts of the country. River banks have burst and traffic has been brought to a complete halt in some areas.

On Thursday night, the authorities urged residents living in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to flooding to evacuate. Several public services have also been closed due to severe weather conditions, authorities said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Public Service Commission said that all but "essential services employees" were advised to stay home.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officers of Government Ministries will be on standby for any request for assistance from the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

Those from essential service ministries should seek to manage any emergencies in coordination with the NEOC, the statement said.

The bad weather is the result of "another active" convergence zone, according to the latest weather report from the Samoa Meteorology Office. Two cyclones are also circulating the Pacific, one over Fiji and another heading towards Tonga.

In the meantime, the new convergence zone is moving slowly from the west of Samoa's largest island of Savai'i over the island nation, bringing associated rain and gusty winds.

Samoans are advised to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to go somewhere because periods of rain with heavy thunderstorms as well as gusty winds are anticipated for Friday.