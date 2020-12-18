UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samoa Hit By Heavy Rain, Flooding

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Samoa hit by heavy rain, flooding

SUVA, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Disaster Management Office in Samoa has urged people in the island nation to exercise extreme caution as heavy rain continued, triggering flooding.

According to Samoa Observer, after a night of relentless downpours on Thursday, there has been reported flooding in parts of Samoan capital of Apia and landslides in other vulnerable parts of the country. River banks have burst and traffic has been brought to a complete halt in some areas.

On Thursday night, the authorities urged residents living in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to flooding to evacuate. Several public services have also been closed due to severe weather conditions, authorities said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Public Service Commission said that all but "essential services employees" were advised to stay home.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officers of Government Ministries will be on standby for any request for assistance from the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

Those from essential service ministries should seek to manage any emergencies in coordination with the NEOC, the statement said.

The bad weather is the result of "another active" convergence zone, according to the latest weather report from the Samoa Meteorology Office. Two cyclones are also circulating the Pacific, one over Fiji and another heading towards Tonga.

In the meantime, the new convergence zone is moving slowly from the west of Samoa's largest island of Savai'i over the island nation, bringing associated rain and gusty winds.

Samoans are advised to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to go somewhere because periods of rain with heavy thunderstorms as well as gusty winds are anticipated for Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Apia Tonga Samoa Fiji All From Government

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

21 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

33 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

8 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

8 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.