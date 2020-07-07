Sao Paulo allows bars, restaurants to reopen

Sao Paulo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Bars and restaurants in Brazil's economic hub Sao Paulo reopened on Monday after more than 100 days of partial lockdown over the coronavirus.

Brazil's most populous city, with more than 12 million inhabitants, has accumulated more than 140,000 coronavirus infections and 7,600 deaths, including 618 in the last week, according to official figures.

Establishments can open for up to six hours with no more than 40 percent capacity, while respecting hygiene and social distancing measures. They must use digital menus or signs.

Beauty salons have also been allowed to reopen. In previous phases, stores and shopping centers were allowed to open.

This new phase of economic reopening comes as Brazil's virus infection rate shows no sign of abating, although Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas said otherwise.

"The most acute phase is over .... therefore it is time to start reopening economic activity," said Covas, who added that intensive care capacity in the city was below 60 percent.

Rio de Janeiro allowed bars, restaurants and gyms to reopen last Thursday, also with certain restrictions.

People have likewise returned to Brazil's beaches with individual water and beach sports allowed.

Brazil is the second worst affected country in the world by the coronavirus after the United States, with close to 65,000 deaths and more than 1.6 million infections.

Experts believe that last figure is in fact much higher, with a dearth of testing artificially decreasing the official data.