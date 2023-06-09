Sao Paulo reach Copa Sudamericana knockout phase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Caio Paulista scored twice as Brazil's Sao Paulo clinched a spot in the Copa Sudamericana last 16 by cruising to a 5-0 home win over 10-man Deportes Tolima of Colombia on Friday.

Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri opened the scoring for the hosts with a 28th-minute strike and Luciano Neves doubled the lead shortly after.

Paulista struck either side of halftime before David Fonseca completed the rout with a 77th-minute effort after combining with Juan Silva.

The visitors were forced to play most of the match with only 10 men after Leider Riascos was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul in the 28th minute.

The result leaves Sao Paulo three points clear at the top of Group D with one match remaining. Deportes Tolima are third with five points and no hope of progressing to the next round.

In other Copa Sudamericana fixtures on Thursday, Tacuary won 3-1 at Oriente Petrolero, Gimnasia drew 0-0 at Goias, Danubio won 1-0 at home to Huracan, San Lorenzo were held to a goalless home draw by Palestino, Santa Fe won 2-0 at home to Universitario and Cesar Vallejo prevailed 3-2 at home to Magallanes.