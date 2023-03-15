UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Blocks Israeli FM's Trip To Kingdom For UN Conference: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Saudi Arabia blocks Israeli FM's trip to kingdom for UN conference: Report

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia has effectively obstructed a plan to allow Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to attend a UN conference in the kingdom, after Riyadh would not "seriously discuss" Cohen's security details, according to a report by AXIOS, a US-based news website, which cited three Israeli officials.

Cohen was set to attend a UN World Tourism Organization conference in the kingdom this week, a trip that would have marked the first public visit by an Israeli minister to Saudi Arabia.

However, when it was time to arrange his security details, it "became clear that the Saudis weren't going to have a serious discussion," and Cohen was forced to cancel his trip, the report said.

Cohen was scheduled to attend the event of "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) this week, after the UN body included the name of the Circassian village of Kfar Kama in the northern part of the occupied territories on an exclusive list of tourist destinations.

The two-day event is taking place in the northwestern Saudi city of al-'Ula, which Riyadh is promoting as a tourism hub.

According to Axios, Israel lobbied the UNWTO and US President Joe Biden to press the Saudis to allow Cohen to attend the UN event.

"Eventually the Saudis found a way to say 'yes' to the UN as they had to, but at the same time create conditions that won't allow the visit to happen," a senior Israeli official told Axios.

Saudi Arabia has also refused to issue entry visas to the Israeli delegation consisting of Kfar Kama's residents that had been invited to partake in the event.

The move was regarded as a sign that Israel's hopes of warming relations with Saudi Arabia may be premature.

After seven years, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, a breakthrough mediated by China.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran China Riyadh Visit Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Hub May Event Best UNWTO

Recent Stories

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

24 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

54 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.