Saudi Arabia, Oman Sign Executive Program To Enhance Digital Economy, Submarine Cable Investment

Published February 05, 2023

Riyadh, , Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman on Saturday signed an executive program in the field of communications, information technology infrastructure and submarine communications cable investment.

Signed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Eng.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha and Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Eng. Said Hamood Al Maawali, the executive program aims at activating the strategic partnership stipulated in the memorandum of understanding the two countries signed last November.

The program aims at utilizing the geographic location of the two countries and enhance investment in submarine and land cables as well as creating a joint business environment to bolster cooperation in telecommunication and information technology infrastructure, and high-speed digital interconnection for data exchange.

It also aims at providing options for the implementation of regional digital interconnection through investment bodies and licensed companies, in addition to promoting joint investment in data centers and Global Cloud Services (GCS) to maximize the interest of the region.

