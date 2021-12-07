UrduPoint.com

Saudi Strikes Sanaa After Yemen Huthis Fire Missile: Official Media

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

Riyadh, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday it had launched overnight air raids against targets in Yemen in retaliation for a ballistic missile fired by Huthi rebels, destroying the launch site in Sanaa.

"We have destroyed sites in Sanaa linked to ballistic missiles and drones," the official Saudi news agency SPA tweeted.

It earlier said the Saudi army had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at the kingdom by Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

Iran-backed Huthi rebels control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, which they seized in 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen a year later to prop up the government in a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

The SPA said the target of the retaliatory strike included an area of "caves and secret ballistic missile warehouses on the outskirts of Sanaa".

The Saudi defence ministry, cited by the news agency, denounced the Huthi missile-firing and the rebels' "vicious and irresponsible behaviour of targeting civilians".

"The ministry of defence will take all necessary and deterrent measures to protect civilians and its territory," the SPA said.

Related Topics

Dead Army Yemen Saudi Sanaa Saudi Arabia SITE All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

10 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

9 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

9 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.