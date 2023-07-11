Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Mongolia on National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

HRH Crown Prince wished the Mongolian president continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of Mongolia steady progress and prosperity.