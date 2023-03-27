UrduPoint.com

Scholz Looks To Quell Coalition Divisions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023

Scholz looks to quell coalition divisions

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz brought together his governing partners for crisis talks on Sunday as his three-way coalition was engulfed by a growing number of disputes.

A little more than a year after taking office, the relationship between Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business FDP, looks more strained than ever.

Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens accused his coalition partners of blocking progress in midweek, while the FDP's deputy chief Wolfgang Kubicki compared the Green politician to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kubicki later apologised but the damaging row underlines the state of the three-way coalition -- the first in Germany's post-war history.

"Everywhere you look in the government there are fires," German magazine Spiegel said, with the parties wrangling over policy priorities and struggling for compromises.

The coalition partners gathered in the chancellery in Berlin on Sunday evening to try to put aside some of their differences and recapture their team spirit -- though the outcome of the talks might only be made public on Monday.

