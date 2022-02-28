UrduPoint.com

Screen Actor Guild Awards Winners

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Screen Actor Guild Awards winners

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Here is the list of winners in key categories at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held Sunday in Santa Monica just west of Los Angeles.

The top film award went to "CODA," a moving drama about a deaf family and their daughter who can hear.

"Succession" and "Ted Lasso" took home top honors for best ensembles in a television drama and comedy, respectively. But the two top acting prizes for a tv drama went to the stars of dystopian South Korean hit series "Squid Game.

" - MOTION PICTURE AWARDS - Best ensemble cast: "CODA" Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard" Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Best stunt ensemble: "No Time to Die" - TELEVISION AWARDS - Best ensemble, drama: "Succession" Best ensemble, comedy: "Ted Lasso" Best actor, drama: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" Best actress, drama: Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Best actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Best actress, comedy: Jean Smart, "Hacks" Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"Best stunt ensemble, comedy or drama series: "Squid Game"

Related Topics

Film And Movies Los Angeles North Korea Jessica Chastain Will Smith Kate Winslet Sunday Family TV Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

31 minutes ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

12 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

21 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>