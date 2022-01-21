UrduPoint.com

Serbia Backs Out Of Controversial Rio Tinto Lithium Mine: PM

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Serbian authorities have abandoned plans to build a controversial lithium mine, the prime minister said Thursday, following weeks of protests against the project set to be built by Rio Tinto.

The surprise U-turn from the government comes months ahead of likely national elections with President Aleksandar Vucic's administration looking to shore up support from voters following a series of major protests that gained traction across large swaths of the Balkan country.

"We have fulfilled all the demands from the environmental protests and have put an end to Rio Tinto in the Republic of Serbia," said premier Ana Brnabic during a televised address.

"Everything about the Jadar project is finished," she added, referring to the mine that was set to be built in western Serbia.

The mining project appeared to tap into smouldering anger against Vucic's government, which has been lambasted by critics and activists for allegedly turning a blind-eye to the potential environmental harm that could by unleashed by the projects of foreign firms.

For weeks, thousands have swarmed key roads across Serbia to protest against the government's handling of the lithium project.

Vast deposits of lithium -- a key component for electric car batteries -- are found around the western town of Loznica, where the Anglo-Australian company had bought up land and was awaiting a final green light from the state to begin mining.

Rio Tinto first discovered lithium reserves in the Loznica region in 2004.

The company had intended to invest $2.4 billion (2.12 billion Euros) in the project.

The mining giant said late Thursday it was "extremely concerned" by the prime minister's statement.

"Rio Tinto is reviewing the legal basis of this decision and the implications for our activities and our people in Serbia," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Brnabic said the government was prepared to "fight against" any potential lawsuit from Rio Tinto linked to their cancellation of the project.

Critics of the project, however, accused Vucic's government of paving the way for illegal land appropriations and brushing aside environmental concerns.

On Thursday, the premier added that Serbian officials had "never signed contracts" with Rio Tinto.

Following Thursday's announcement, activists called on opponents of the mine to double down until the government banned future lithium and borate mining projects in the country "Just one more step! We're close!" tweeted protest leader Savo Manojlovic.

The hunt for lithium has set off a "white gold rush" across the globe as major corporations, including automakers, scramble to secure sufficient supplies to meet their ambitious goals to transition to greener fuel sources and technology.

Rio Tinto has been mired in controversy in recent years. A public backlash forced the firm's chief executive and several senior officials to resign last year after the company destroyed a sacred indigenous site in Australia in 2020.

Critics of the mine also highlighted the Vucic government's poor record with regulating its industrial sector, saying the administration has shrouded many projects backed international investors in secrecy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Technology Australia Poor Company Car Serbia SITE 2020 Gold All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

11 minutes ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

9 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

9 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.